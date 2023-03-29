Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded February 22, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded February 22, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT MCKNIGHT, DEAJA L 176 SPENCER STREET UPPER, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $1,588.00 MELSON, ROMELL D 37 BRADFIELD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $388.00 MILLER, ARSHELL C 88 MERLIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $1,376.00 MILLER, RYAN E PO ...

