Monroe County, NY judgments recorded February 23, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded February 23, 2023 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALI’S TOWING INC 83 CONKEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: JAMES R MCGINN ESQ Amount: $12,500.00 AMY GEITHNER & DARLENE RAGGI DBA TIMESAVERS AT YOUR SERVICE 361 NORTH WASHINGTON STREET 9, ROCHESTER NY 14625 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF ...

