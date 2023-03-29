Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded February 24-26, 2023

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded February 24-26, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded February 24, 2023 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT AL-MUGANNAHI, JABR J 38 GERALDINE PARKWAY, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: THE CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: MICHAEL J WEGMAN ESQ Amount: $18,257.06 BAR NONE LOGISTICS LLC et ano 618 ARBOR LAKE BOULEVARD, HERMITAGE TN 37086 Favor: HYBRID ADVANCE LLC Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ Amount: $23,895.14 BRADFORD, SHEVONNE 1263 NORTON STREET, ROCHESTER ...

