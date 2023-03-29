Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, February 23-24, 2023

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, February 23-24, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded February 23, 2023 LIEN RELEASE DIMASSIMO, JAMES D Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 150 ALCOTT ROAD, GREECE NY 14626 FERKYN, MEDINA Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 35 WHEELDON DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 HARVEY-LEE, PEGGY Favor: WHITRIDGE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 66 BROXBOURNE DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 HELBIG, KATHLEEN Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 139 BERSHIRE DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626 KENT, PETER Favor: WHITRIDGE HOMEOWNERS ...

