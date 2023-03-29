Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 15, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 15, 2023     63 NOT PROVIDED AMER, NANCY E & AMER, ROBERT S Property Address: 16 HUNT HOLLOW, CHILI NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $10,000.00 KING, LIONEL Property Address: 160-162 SPRUCE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $48,350.00 LMP REAL ESTATE PARTNERS, LLC Property Address: 1050 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ...

