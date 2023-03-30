Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Median home listing price for Rochester market jumps in March

Median home listing price for Rochester market jumps in March

By: Kevin Oklobzija March 30, 2023 0

With the spring buying season approaching, the median listing price for houses in the Rochester market rose by 17.1 percent in March, the fourth-largest spike among the nation's largest 50 metropolitan areas. Despite rising prices and higher interest rates, houses still sold faster here than anywhere among the country's most populated urban centers. The median listing price ...

