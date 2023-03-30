Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 17, 2023

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 17, 2023    54 NOT PROVIDED CENTER PROPERTIES OF ROCHESTER INC et al to 585 ENTERPRISES LLC et al Property Address: 38-46 MOUNT HOPE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12793 Page: 0078 Tax Account: 121.48-1-80 Full Sale Price: $350,000.00 14420 ACRES, MCCRACKEN et ano to MCCRACKEN ACRES LLC et ano Property Address: REDMAN ROAD, BROCKPORT ...

