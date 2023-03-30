Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 20, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 20, 2023    55 NOT PROVIDED BELLASSAI, JOHN J to KIN-YAN LLC Property Address: 37 MILLER STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12793 Page: 0424 Tax Account: 106.42-3-20 Full Sale Price: $67,500.00 CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC to SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT Property Address: 155 NORMANDY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12793 Page: 0196 Tax Account: 120.65-1-28 Full ...

