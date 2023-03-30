Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded February 27-28, 2023

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded February 27-28, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded February 27, 2023 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE EMPIRE CONTRACTOR SERVICES 333 BIRR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - GRIFFIN, KENNETH 333 BIRR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED A13 AIRB&B 46 RAUBER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 - - MCBRIDE, ANTHONY JR 46 RAUBER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 - - BT APPLIANCE ...

