Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded February 27-28, 2023

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded February 27-28, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded February 27, 2023 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALVARADO, SANTOS G. 75 WOODY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14625 Favor: FIVE STAR BANK Attorney: JOHN K MCANDREW ESQ Amount: $6,487.97 BLACK AXES LLC et ano 108 EASTVIEW DRIVE, BRANDON MS 39047 Favor: SWIFT FUNDING SOURCE INC Attorney: JACOB VERSTANDIG ESQ Amount: $56,427.90 CHRISPIN, GENESE EDWIDGE et ano 9575 BRIAR CREEK LANE, JONESBORO GA ...

