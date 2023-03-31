Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded February 28, March 1, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded February 28, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT ROBINSON, CANDICE N 50 SUSAN LANE APARTMENT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $200.00 ROBINSON, COLLIN D 2289 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $100.00 RODRIGUEZ, GAMALIEL J 201 CENTRAL PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $263.00 ROIDES, ZACHARY P 117 WILLOWICK DRIVE, ...

