Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, February 27-28, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded February 27, 2023 LIEN RELEASE 1270 ENGLISH ROAD LLC Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 1270 ENGLISH ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 1270 ENGLISH ROAD LLC Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 1270 ENGLISH ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 1270 ENGLISH ROAD LLC Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 1270 ENGLISH ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 CROCKTON, BETTY Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 122 LAKE BREEZE ROAD, ROCHESTER ...

