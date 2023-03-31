Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, March 1, 2023

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, March 1, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded March 1, 2023 FEDERAL TAX LIEN BOWEN, JAMES D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $133,805.57 CONTE, RICHARD Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $282,227.85 MECHANICS LIEN TALLA, SAHAJANANDA Favor: COMFORT WINDOW CO INC Amount: $2,547.00 43 SULLIVAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo