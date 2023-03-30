Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 17, 2023

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 17, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 17, 2023     65 NOT PROVIDED 424-426 BROADWAY LLC & 424-426 BROADWAY LLC Property Address: 361 BROADWAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $600,000.00 ABBOTT, CHRISTOPHER M & ABBOTT, DIANA D Property Address: Lender: RELIANT COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $40,000.00 C&P EQUITIES LLC Property Address: Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $250,000.00 14420 BEHRENS, ZACHARY ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo