Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 20, 2023

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 20, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 20, 2023     53 NOT PROVIDED CULVER ROAD PROPERTIES LLC & SWILLBERG PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $250,000.00 DRIES, JO ANN P & DRIES, JOANNE P Property Address: 1011 HIGHLAND AVENUE, BRIGHTON NY Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Amount: $147,350.00 ERCAN, OZER Property Address: 180 NORTH AVENUE, GREECE NY Lender: ...

