Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, February 27-28, 2023

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, February 27-28, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded February 27, 2023 POWER OF ATTORNEY CENDANT MORTGAGE CORPORATION Appoints: MIDFIRST BANK SEARLS, STEVEN D Appoints: CORMACK, RACHEL TIAA FSB Appoints: PNC BANK NA TOWD POINT MORTGAGE TRUST 2021-SJ2 Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC Powers of Attorney Recorded February 28, 2023 POWER OF ATTORNEY BIRD, RUSSELL A Appoints: BIRD, RUSSELL JAMES GIBSON, OSCAR J Appoints: HOWARD, MIA D MESSINEO, CHRISTOPHER M Appoints: ...

