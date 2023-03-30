Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, March 1, 2023

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, March 1, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 1, 2023 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Appoints: BANK OF AMERICA, NA NAGLE, EARL R Appoints: NAGLE, VIRGINIA J US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo