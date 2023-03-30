Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Murdaugh judge Newman not surprised by jury’s quick verdict

Murdaugh judge Newman not surprised by jury’s quick verdict

By: The Associated Press JEFFREY COLLINS March 30, 2023 0

The judge who presided over Alex Murdaugh's murder trial in South Carolina told his law school he wasn't surprised the jury came back with a guilty verdict in three hours. Judge Clifton Newman returned to Cleveland State University where he earned his law degree in 1976 to discuss his career and the topic on everyone's minds ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo