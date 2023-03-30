Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Antitrust claims: Relevent Sports v. U.S. Soccer Federation

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2023 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Antitrust claims Association’s monopolistic policy – Antecedent agreement Relevent Sports v. U.S. Soccer Federation 21-2088-cv Judges Livingston, Lynch, and Lohier Background: The plaintiff is a soccer promoter, and it alleges that the defendants adopted and enforced a geographic market division policy in 2018 that unlawfully prohibited soccer leagues and teams from playing ...

