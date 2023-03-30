Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Crime of violence:United States v. Morris

March 30, 2023

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Crime of Violence Attempted Hobbs Act robbery – Assault United States v. Morris 16-6-cr Judges Cabranes, Lohier, and Menashi Background: The defendant pleaded guilty to using, carrying, and possessing a firearm during an attempted armed robbery of suspected drug dealers and for using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during an assault in ...

