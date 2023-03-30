Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Split Fourth Department affirms gun conviction

Split Fourth Department affirms gun conviction

Defendant did not attend meeting in judge's chambers

By: Bennett Loudon March 30, 2023 0

In a split decision, a state appeals court has affirmed a homicide conviction, despite the defendant’s absence from a meeting with the judge and both attorneys.

