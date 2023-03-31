Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Court of Appeals asserts standard for challenging sentences

Court of Appeals asserts standard for challenging sentences

Third Department has adopted new standard

By: Bennett Loudon March 31, 2023 0

The New York State Court of Appeals has dismissed a case that challenged the standard used by a mid-level state appeals court to decide appeals challenging imposed sentences because the court has already corrected the standard used.

