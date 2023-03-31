Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 21, 2023

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 21, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 21, 2023    53 NOT PROVIDED H G & H LAND COMPANY to HENRIETTA TOWN OF Property Address: HARVEST RIDGE TRAIL PLANTERS ROW, HENRIETTA NY Liber: 12793 Page: 0582 Tax Account: part of 188.04-1-40 Full Sale Price: $1.00 H G & H LAND COMPANY to HENRIETTA TOWN OF Property Address: HRAVEST RIDGE PLANTERS ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo