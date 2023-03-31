Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded March 2, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 2, 2023 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT SPORTS AMERICA AUTO 513 LYELL AVENUE 4, ROCHESTER NY 14606 SMITH, MARK W 3254 PINE TERRACE APARTMENT 2, MACEDON NY 14502 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE BIO GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES 46 BARBIE CIRLCE, ROCHESTER NY 14626 MONROE NEWTON, JAMES M & NEWTON, MICHAEL JM 46 ...

