Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 21, 2023

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 21, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 21, 2023     69 NOT PROVIDED 69 DEEP ROCK ROAD LLC Property Address: 69 DEEP ROCK ROAD, GATES NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $680,000.00 HOKE, MARY E & HOKE, RANDALL E Property Address: Lender: RELIANT COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $70,000.00 RC FUND II LLC Property Address: 256 LYCOMING ROAD, , NY 14623, HENRIETTA ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo