Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, March 2, 2023

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, March 2, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 2, 2023 POWER OF ATTORNEY CEVICELOV, JOHN G Appoints: CEVICELOV, THOMAS J CIRILLO, PATRICIA A Appoints: CORRIGAN, LISA ANN COPIE, IRENE Appoints: COPIE, ANGELA A ERNISSE, JOHN D JR Appoints: ERNISSE, CHRISTOPHER J FERMOIL, BARBARA A Appoints: CLANCY, KELLY J FERMOIL, TIMOTHY E Appoints: CLANCY, KELLY J FITZSIMONS, LORRAINE L Appoints: FITZSIMONS, DANIEL P FITZSIMONS, WILLIAM P Appoints: FITZSIMONS, DANIEL ...

