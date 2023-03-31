New York’s budget likely late because of ‘big budget issues’

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press MAYSOON KHAN March 31, 2023 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York legislative leaders said Thursday they expected to miss the deadline for adopting a new state budget as they negotiate with fellow Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul over her proposals to change bail rules and create new housing. State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said the holdup on a budget for state ...

