Second Circuit – Attempted Hobbs Act robbery: United States v. Collymore

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2023 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Attempted Hobbs Act robbery Plea – First Step Act mandatory minimum United States v. Collymore 19-596 Judges Sullivan, Park, and Nardini Background: In 2021, the Second Circuit affirmed the defendant’s conviction for brandishing, and discharging a firearm and in relation to an attempted Hobbs Act robbery, and for the murder of an ...

