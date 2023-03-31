Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Jury verdict: Bennett v. County of Rockland

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2023 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Jury verdict Sufficiency of evidence – Adverse employment action Bennett v. County of Rockland 21-2597 Judges Jacobs, Nathan, and Gonzalez Background: The plaintiffs-appellees are probation department employees and their union. They brought a First Amendment retaliation claim against the defendants alleging that the defendants retaliated against them for writing a letter to ...

