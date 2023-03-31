Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Preemption: Solomon v. St. Joseph Hospital

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Preemption COVID-19 – Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act Solomon v. St. Joseph Hospital 21-2729 Judges Livingston, Cabranes, and Park Background: The plaintiff sued the defendants for injuries sustained at the hospital, where he was admitted in March 2020 with COVID-19. He argues malpractice, negligence, and gross negligence in New York state ...

