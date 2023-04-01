Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 1, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 1, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded March 1, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT HEADLEY, ISRAEL O 26 BLY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14620 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $170.00 HEPBURN, CHARLES E 152 MONTVALE LANE, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $100.00 HERNANDEZ, MELISSA M 2 BACKUS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $245.00 HILL, NATASHA M 1240 AFFINITY LANE, ROCHESTER NY ...

