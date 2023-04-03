Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
New York OKs 99 more pot shop licenses after court ruling

By: The Associated Press April 3, 2023 0

New York regulators approved 99 new provisional licenses for recreational marijuana dispensaries Monday as they try to speed up the rollout of a legal market that had been impeded by a court ruling. New York legalized recreational marijuana for adult use two years ago, although only seven shops have opened so far. The rollout was slowed ...

