Second Circuit – Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act: Cosey v. Liley

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2023 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act Time-barred – Actual innocence exception Cosey v. Liley 20-1916-pr Judges Kearse, Lohier, and Park Background: The defendant filed a habeas petition arguing that newly discovered evidence shows that he is actually innocent of the murder charge of which he was convicted. The district court had dismissed ...

