Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Laches: Republic of Turkey v. Christie’s Inc., et al.

Second Circuit – Laches: Republic of Turkey v. Christie’s Inc., et al.

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2023 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Laches Replevin and conversion – Failure to investigate ownership Republic of Turkey v. Christie’s Inc., et al. 212485 Judges Pooler, Chin, and Lohier Background: The plaintiff appealed from a judgment finding that it had failed to prove ownership of a 6,000-year-old marble idol. The court found that its claims of replevin and ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo