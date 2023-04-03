Starbucks fires Buffalo worker active in unionization effort

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press April 3, 2023 0

Starbucks has fired one of the workers who helped kick off a unionization effort at the company. Lexi Rizzo, an eight-year Starbucks employee and shift supervisor, was fired from her store in Buffalo, New York, on Friday. Starbucks Workers United, the union organizing Starbucks' workers, said Rizzo was fired after arriving a few minutes late for ...

