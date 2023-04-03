Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trespassing charge dismissed

Trespassing charge dismissed

Jury received incorrect instructions

By: Bennett Loudon April 3, 2023 0

A state appeals court has dismissed a trespassing charge because it was incorrectly considered by a jury as a lesser included offense of third-degree burglary.

