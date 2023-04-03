Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / public records / Upcoming Foreclosures as of April 3, 2023

Upcoming Foreclosures as of April 3, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2023 0

All auctions are held in the Foreclosure Auction Area, Hall of Justice - Lower Level Atrium, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download a PDF or Excel file. Property Address/City/ Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 1422 N Clinton Ave Rochester 14614 4/3/2023 10:00 AM Bronster, LLP N/A 1164 Walker Lake Ontario Hamlin N/A 4/3/2023 10:30 AM Aldridge Pite, ...

