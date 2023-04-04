Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Class certification: Ambiguous class definition – Special master appointment In re Payment Card Interchange Fee and Merchant Discount Antitrust

By: Daily Record Staff April 4, 2023 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Class certification Ambiguous class definition – Special master appointment In re Payment Card Interchange Fee and Merchant Discount Antitrust 20-339-cv(L) Judges Jacobs, Leval, and Park Background: A putative class of over 12 million merchants commenced an antitrust action under the Sherman Act against Visa USA Inc., MasterCard International Inc., and several banks ...

