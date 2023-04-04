Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – ERISA: McCutheon v. Colgate-Palmolive Co.

April 4, 2023

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ERISA Plan contract interpretation McCutheon v. Colgate-Palmolive Co. 20-3225 Judges Livingston, Sack, and Cogan Background: The plaintiffs commenced a class action under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act arguing that the defendant miscalculated residual annuities based on an erroneous interpretation of its retirement income plan and improperly used a pre-retirement mortality discount ...

