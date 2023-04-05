Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / AG takes down phony websites

AG takes down phony websites

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2023 0

New York Attorney General Letitia James has shut down two websites that impersonated the New York State Department of State (NYSDOS) and overcharged users for services provided by NYSDOS.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo