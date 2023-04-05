Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Bills finalize agreement on new stadium with state, county

Bills finalize agreement on new stadium with state, county

By: The Associated Press JOHN WAWROW April 5, 2023 0

The Buffalo Bills moved one major step closer to breaking ground on their new stadium by June 1 after formally submitting the final contractual agreements — including a detailed 30-year lease — to the county on Tuesday. The Erie County legislature now has 30 days to review the documents and ratify the agreement. The county's approval ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo