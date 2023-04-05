Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal groups issue ratings for chief judge nominees

Legal groups issue ratings for chief judge nominees

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2023 0

The New York State Bar Association organizations representing members of the central and western New York legal community have released ratings for the seven candidates nominated by the New York State Commission on Judicial Nominations to fill the vacancy of chief judge of the New York State Court of Appeals and the state of New York, which was created by the resignation of the Janet M. DiFiore.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo