Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 22, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 22, 2023    57 NOT PROVIDED PAVLOVYCH, LILY et al to SZMIGEL, ANDREW et al Property Address: PART OF 800  CENTER ROAD, PARMA NY Liber: 12794 Page: 0391 Tax Account: 042.01-2-7.4 Full Sale Price: $310,000.00 SUSKI, JONATHAN et al to ANAND, SUMEET et ano Property Address: 0 DESSIE HEIGHTS, HENRIETTA NY Liber: 12794 Page: ...

