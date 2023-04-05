Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 23, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 23, 2023    59 NOT PROVIDED CARINI, LOU et al to ANTONOW, GREGORY N et ano Property Address: 196 DEERFIELD DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Liber: 12794 Page: 0653 Tax Account: 092.18-1-45 Full Sale Price: $275,000.00 ZENELOVIC, HAJRIJA to ZENELOVIC, RAIF Property Address: Liber: 12795 Page: 0184 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 78 ERIE STREET LLC to MERRITT, ...

