Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded March 3, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 3, 2023 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE KREATIVE QUILTING 195 BELCODA DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 - - DEBORAH G THOMAS| DOING BUSINESS AS FILED AOL CONSTRUCTION 27 1/2 RAINIER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - RIVERA TORRES, OMAR ALEXIS 27 1/2 RAINIER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - CITY AUTO PERFORMANCE 142 MERRILL STREET, ROCHESTER ...

