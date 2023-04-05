Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 2, 2023

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 2, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded March 2, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT WASHINGTON, TYNAIJHA K 36 ROGERS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $250.00 WILEY, TANNER B 1140 NORTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $250.00 WILLIAMS, JEFFREY 21 THOMAS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: UNIFUND CCR LLC Attorney: KIRSCHENBAUM PHILLIPS AND LEVY PC Amount: $1,028.67 TRANSCRIPT ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo