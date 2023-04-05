Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 2-3, 2023

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 2-3, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded March 2, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT NISBET, JERRY J 2366 MACEDCON CENTER ROAD, PALMYRA NY 14522 Favor: FAIRPORT VILLAGE  COURT Amount: OMAR, YASIN 317 ORCHARD CREEK LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $100.00 OWENS, JAMES A 129 ROXBOROUGH ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: FAIRPORT VILLAGE COURT Amount: $90.00 PIETRANTONI, ALFONSO N 266 CRYSTAL CREEK DRIVE, ROCHESTER ...

