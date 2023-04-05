Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, March 3, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded March 3, 2023 LIEN RELEASE SNYDER, JAMES Favor: TOWNHOMES OF EASTBROOKE CONDOMINIUM TWO BOARD OF MANAGERS 484 EASTBROOKE LANE, BRIGHTON NY MECHANICS LIEN 511 DEWEY AVE LLC Favor: GALLAGHER PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC Amount: $114.07 511 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 SURDEK, MARIE Favor: CIMINOS GENERAL CONTRACTORS Amount: $125,000.00 3115 NORTH UNION STREET, NORTH CHILI NY 14514 THORPE, GREGGORY Favor: GALLAGHER ...

