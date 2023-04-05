Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 22, 2023

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 22, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 22, 2023     43 NOT PROVIDED ANAND, SUMEET & ANAND, SUMEET Property Address: 99 DESSIE HEIGHTS, NY Lender: BANK OF AMERICA NA Amount: $138,800.00 GRECO, DANIEL CARL & GRECO, JESSICA MARY Property Address: 14 DICKINSON CROSSING, PERINTON NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $340,000.00 SHEB GROUP LLC Property Address: 61 COLUMBIA AVENUE, , NY ...

