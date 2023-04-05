Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 23, 2023

April 5, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 23, 2023    60 NOT PROVIDED ARROYO, SANDRA E Property Address: Lender: WEST SIDE NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSING SERVICES INC Amount: $8,247.40 BARTOSCH, BENJAMIN W Property Address: 44 MAYFIELD STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $65,700.00 DAVID R MILES TRUSTU/A DATED JANUARY 4 2010 & MILES, DAVID R Property Address: 326 WEST AVE, , ...

